High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can cause injury in shoulders and knees

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can bring people to a risk of injury especially in the shoulders and knees, a study has revealed.

The study was published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness.

High-intensity interval training is combined with aerobics, weight lifting and calisthenics at the maximum capacity, followed by intervals which deliver fitness goals in less time.

“These workouts are marketed as ‘one size fits all.’ However, many athletes, especially amateurs, do not have the flexibility, mobility, core strength and muscles to perform these exercises,” said Joseph Ippolito.

The study analysed records in the National Electronic Surveillance System from 2007 through 2016. Researchers found 3,988,902 injuries that arose out of equipment. Most injuries involved knees, ankles and shoulders.

Another fact stated by the study was that white males aged 20 to 39 were among the most injured.

The researchers also noticed a steady increase of an average of 50,944 injuries per year which rose with the growth in interest in the workouts. This was determined by the number of Google searches during the years taken into account.

“There is strong evidence that these types of injuries -- specifically from repetitive overload at the knee -- can lead to osteoarthritis,” said Ippolito.

Athletes performing such workouts without any supervision were at an increased risk for injuries resulting due to poor form and muscle overuse.

“We certainly do not want to discourage people from this type of exercise because of its numerous health benefits, but recommend that they understand the pre-existing conditions and physical weaknesses that may predispose them to injury,” said co-author Nicole D. Rynecki.

She further noted, “Exercises such as stretches that can increase a range of motion and strengthen rotator cuff muscles are important, especially for older people and those who are predisposed to rotator cuff tears.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 12:53 IST