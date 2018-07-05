Men are genetically prone to suffer from these neurodevelopment diseases

Your gender may play an important role in determining whether you will suffer from neurological and mental disorders and mental like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and depression.

Neurodevelopmental disorders are a brain function disorder that affects emotion, learning ability, self-control and memory. To understand this disparity, the researchers focused on a molecule that plays a key role in placental health.

Researchers from the University of Maryland found that women tend to suffer from depression and anxiety, while neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, early-onset schizophrenia, and attention deficit hyperactivity, affect more males. Similarly, gestational stress, maternal infection and drug exposure also affect men more.

The findings appeared in the Journal of Nature Communications.

