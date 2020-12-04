e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Study suggests patients receiving low dose steroid at increased risk of cardiovascular disease

Study suggests patients receiving low dose steroid at increased risk of cardiovascular disease

While high doses of steroids are known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, the impact of lower doses is unknown. A study suggests that even low doses of glucocorticoid may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

health Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington [US]
The study led by Mar Pujades-Rodriguez at Leeds University and colleagues was published in PLOS Medicine.
The study led by Mar Pujades-Rodriguez at Leeds University and colleagues was published in PLOS Medicine. (Unsplash)
         

Glucocorticoids are steroids widely prescribed to treat a range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. While high doses of steroids are known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, the impact of lower doses is unknown. A study suggests that even low doses of glucocorticoid may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The study led by Mar Pujades-Rodriguez at Leeds University and colleagues was published in PLOS Medicine.

To quantify glucocorticoid dose-dependent cardiovascular risk, researchers analyzed medical records of 87,794 patients diagnosed with 6 different immune-mediated inflammatory diseases receiving care from 389 the United Kingdom primary care clinics in 1998-2017.

The researchers found that for patients using less than 5 milligrams prednisolone per day, the absolute risk of cardiovascular disease nearly doubled compared to patients not using glucocorticoids (Hazard Ratio = 1.74; 95 per cent confidence interval 1.64-1.84).

Increased dose-dependent risk ratios were found across all CVDs measured, including atrial fibrillation, heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, peripheral arterial disease, cerebrovascular disease, and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Previously, it was believed that taking 5 mg of glucocorticoid over the long-term was safe, but the study suggests that even patients taking low doses have double the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. These findings suggest patients needing long-term steroid treatment should be prescribed the lowest effective dose and have a personalized cardiovascular risk prevention plan that accounts for past and current steroid use. Although the study was limited by the lack of available hospital data on prescription drug adherence and may have reduced the size of dose-response estimates, the authors believe that the large sample size contributes to greater generalizability of the results.

According to the authors, “Our findings highlight the importance of implementing and evaluating targeted intensive cardiovascular risk factor modification interventions; promptly and regularly monitor patient cardiovascular risk, beyond the diagnosis of inflammatory arthropathies and systemic lupus erythematosus, even when prescribing low prednisolone-equivalent doses.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
HTLS 2020: ‘Burden of looking after old people crippling,’ says Dr David Sinclair
HTLS 2020: ‘Burden of looking after old people crippling,’ says Dr David Sinclair
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France
ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In