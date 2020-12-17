This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue

health

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:42 IST

Have you heard of the term covid fatigue? Well, even I became familiar with this term, when I was struck by the novel coronavirus. Just like any other viral attack, when covid-19 virus hits your body, it weakens your immune system. This leads to multiple symptoms, and fatigue is one of them.

It didn’t look like a really big issue to me, but when I heard the Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria, speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, it actually gave me the chills. Here’s what he said, “Covid fatigue leads to higher mortality.”

Dr Guleria also warned people, and asked them not to take covid fatigue for granted. He mentioned that initially patients are reluctant to use steroids, but later realise that they are useful. During his interview, he urged people to continue following covid precautions, and added that it would be unfortunate if people lose their lives now, especially when a vaccine is around the corner.

Now you know, this is serious. To deal with covid fatigue, the most important thing that you can do is to consume a protein-rich diet. That’s what my doctor had also suggested. He asked me to amp the number of eggs and pulses in my diet. But the point is how many eggs and bowls of dal must you eat in a day?

When I had a chat with my mum, she came up with a unique technique to improve the level of protein in my body: a home-made protein powder. The best part is that her formula is absolutely natural, contains zero preservatives, and is made from things that are readily available in the kitchen.

So, let me tell you my mum’s recipe for home-made protein powder.

HERE ARE THE INGREDIENTS THAT YOU NEED:

50 gm almonds

50 gm pistachio

50 gm cashews

50 gm flax seeds

50 gm walnuts

100 gm hemp seeds

50 gm pumpkin seeds

50 gm peanuts

50 gm sesame seeds

50 gm pine nuts

50 gm of dry coconut

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO DO TO PREPARE THIS HOME-MADE PROTEIN POWDER

1. Except coconut, dry roast all the nuts and seeds.

2. Once they come down to room temperature, put them in a grinder and make a fine powder. Now, take it out in a bowl.

3. Now, take dry coconut and grate it separately.

4. Add it into the nuts and seeds mix, and toss it well.

Tada! Your 100 percent shudh protein powder is ready. Store this mix in an airtight container, and consume a tablespoon twice a day with warm milk.

HOW IS THIS HOME-MADE PROTEIN POWDER ACTUALLY HELPING ME?

Well, when you are ill, you don’t feel like eating too much. A light diet is always advised. Also, I am a fitness freak, and staying away from my whey protein and regular exercise routine is hard. That’s why it was all the more important for me to eat right to balance my body weight, and to feed my muscles with good-quality protein. And this homemade protein powder provides me with all the nutrients my body needs!

Plus, here are some of its other benefits:

- It keeps me full.

- My weight hasn’t shot up.

- I don’t crave junk food, like I usually would.

- I don’t feel tired or dizzy.

- My recovery is getting faster by the day.

- And let’s face it - all the ingredients in this protein powder are apt to deal with the winter blues too! So, no more sinus woes for me.

That’s why this home-made protein powder is a sure shot winner. In fact, I’m thinking of keeping this protein powder handy, even after recovering from covid-19.

So ladies, wait no more and try this simple protein powder recipe at home to ensure you are immune from the novel coronavirus.

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)