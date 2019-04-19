Avengers Endgame TV spot has Thanos using Infinity Stones again, Avengers in hot pursuit. Watch video

Marvel on Thursday released a new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame, sticking to its line in the sand and not revealing any new footage or plot details beyond a specific point in the film. The new TV spot does, however, offer a few new shots and lines of dialogue.

The 30-second clip seems to be anchored around Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. We see her witness an energy spike, which she believes indicates that ‘Thanos has used the (Infinity) Stones again.’ The energy spike reveals the Mad Titan’s location, and compels Captain America to lead the charge once again. “So let’s get him, we use (the stones) to get everyone (the fallen half of the universe’s population) back,” says Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. “Just like that?” asks Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner; “Yeah, just like that,” comes Cap’s reply.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left,” he continues, as we see brand new shots of Black Widow - her hair is now longer and redder - going at it with a punching bag, and smiling at someone off camera. We also see Tony Stark in his Iron Man suit, testing out a new shield mechanism presumably.

The clip ends with the Avengers all suited up, heading off to take on Thanos. “Who hasn’t been to space?” asks Rocket Raccoon, as Black Widow, Captain America and War Machine sheepishly raise their hands, while Thor and Captain Marvel look on with cocky expressions. “You better not throw up on my ship,” says Rocket, as we see a quick glimpse of Captain Marvel, in full power mode.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:13 IST