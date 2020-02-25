e-paper
Chris Hemsworth recites Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue, fans say ‘Thor spoke Hindi’

In a video that is taking social media by storm, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recites the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue.

hollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Hemsworth will be seen next in the Netflix drama Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth will be seen next in the Netflix drama Extraction.
         

A video of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth reciting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai (Small things like this happen in big countries)” – is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by a photographer, has garnered more than one lakh views.

In the video, which was taken on the sets of Netflix film Extraction in Bangkok, has Chris’s Indian co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal teaching him the famous dialogue. After saying the dialogue, Chris says, “Fluent! It’s better than my Spanish.”

Fans could not keep calm and flooded the comments section. “Thor spoke hindi,” one Instagram user wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Another commented, “Our THOR,” along with a number of fire emojis. Another wrote, “@chrishemsworth love you thorrrrr my fav.”

 

Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the character’s first solo film in 2011. He will be seen reprising the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases in November 2021.

In Extraction, which is directed by Sam Hargrave, Chris plays a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. He travels to Dhaka, Bangladesh for the mission and develops an unexpected bond with the boy.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Rudhraksh said that he was elated to be sharing screen space with the Hollywood star. “I am living my dream. Chris sir is sweet and down-to-earth. He calls me the little legend,” he said.

Talking about their first day on the set, Rudhraksh said, “On the first day of the shoot, I was doing my make-up when he came up to me and said, ‘Mate, what’s up?’ I instinctively called him Thor. He gave me a big hug upon hearing that.” Extraction begins streaming on Netflix from April 24.

Hollywood News