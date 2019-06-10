Chris Pratt shares first pic with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Priyanka Chopra wishes the couple

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor called “intimate, moving and emotional.” Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married Saturday “in front of God, our families and those we love.” Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple in the comments section. “Amazing. Congratulations,” she wrote.Gwyneth Paltrow, Karen Gillian, John Krasinski, Zoe Saldana, James Gunn, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jason Momoa also shared their wishes.

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January. Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation. Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California governer Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children’s book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back in 2010.

This is Pratt’s second marriage. He was divorced in the fall from actor Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

