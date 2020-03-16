e-paper
Coronavirus: Director Baz Luhrmann self-isolates after coming in contact with Tom Hanks

Director Baz Luhrmann self-isolation after coming in contact with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife has tested positive for COVID-19.

hollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Tom Hanks was in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks shared the news about his positive tests on Twitter Wednesday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks was in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks shared the news about his positive tests on Twitter Wednesday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
         

Director Baz Luhrmann has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with actor Tom Hanks on the set of their new untitled Elvis Presley film. The Australian filmmaker, along with his family, are in voluntary quarantine after Hanks and his actor-wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last week.

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, Lurhamann said he and his family were doing well. "I'm in isolation for the next 10 days, but the family and I are healthy and well," he said. "Really must send a big thank you to the doctors and medical experts at Queensland Health who have given us tremendous support and most importantly, very clear instructions as to how about going putting our company and the community's health first. Very proud to say that the entire production is following these instructions to a T," he added.

 

Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film, was last seen with Luhrmann and crew members last week before developing symptoms on Wednesday. Warner Bros confirmed shutting pre-production on the film after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.

