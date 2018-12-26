Did you know the gangster movie in Home Alone is fake? Neither did Chris Evans

Home Alone spawned one of the most quoted movie lines of all time with ‘Keep the change, ya filthy animal’. The line was spoken in a black and white movie that the central character, Kevin McCallister watches when he’s home alone. And now, 28 years after the film was released, Chris Evans and Seth Rogen have realised that the black and white movie does not exist. It was created specifically for Home Alone by director Chris Columbus.

The fake movie is titled Angels With Filthy Souls, and is inspired by James Cagney’s real, 1938 film, Angels With Dirty Faces. Most memorably, Kevin plays it in the background to scare a pizza delivery boy in the film, and finds that he has ‘an entire cheese pizza’ to himself after the delivery guy runs away, thinking there’s a gunfight happening in the McCallister home.

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

Seth Rogen on December 26 tweeted, “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.” Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, responded to Rogen’s tweet with, “IT’S NOT????”

Several others reacted to the news as if they’d just been told that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. One of the three directors of the recent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Rodney Rothman wrote, “I didn’t know it until you just said this.”

I didn't know it until you just said this. — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 25, 2018

Here are some more shocked fan reactions:

I was today years old when I found out that the old gangster movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone, isn’t a real movie. "Angels With Filthy Souls" is a fictional movie within a fictional movie. Merry Christmas, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!!! pic.twitter.com/Ezidu3iPHl — Donny DiMarco (@donnydimarco) December 25, 2018

It's been 28 years and still no sign of a full length "Angels With Filthy Souls" movie. I'm starting to lose hope. — Dennis Zickefoose (@dzchan) December 25, 2018

My entire LIFE, until now, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. https://t.co/xkDMVLClx5 — Dana (@Tthip) December 25, 2018

My entire [22 years], I thought the old times movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls was actually an old movie.



Thanks, Seth. https://t.co/8wEgxa9OyD — David Ramon (@dvr1138) December 25, 2018

Having grown up near the Home Alone house, I believe I have the authority to speak on several things I still don’t have an answer for 28 years after its release. A thread: — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 25, 2018

Home Alone was a major box office hit in 1990, grossing close to $500 million worldwide. It remains a Christmas classic and is regularly parodied, including recently by lead actor Macaulay Culkin himself.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:35 IST