Did you know the gangster movie in Home Alone is fake? Neither did Chris Evans

Did you know that the black and white gangster movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone is fake? Neither did a host of Hollywood actors such as Seth Rogen and Chris Evans.

Macaulay Culkin in the Home Alone poster.

Home Alone spawned one of the most quoted movie lines of all time with ‘Keep the change, ya filthy animal’. The line was spoken in a black and white movie that the central character, Kevin McCallister watches when he’s home alone. And now, 28 years after the film was released, Chris Evans and Seth Rogen have realised that the black and white movie does not exist. It was created specifically for Home Alone by director Chris Columbus.

The fake movie is titled Angels With Filthy Souls, and is inspired by James Cagney’s real, 1938 film, Angels With Dirty Faces. Most memorably, Kevin plays it in the background to scare a pizza delivery boy in the film, and finds that he has ‘an entire cheese pizza’ to himself after the delivery guy runs away, thinking there’s a gunfight happening in the McCallister home.

Seth Rogen on December 26 tweeted, “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.” Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, responded to Rogen’s tweet with, “IT’S NOT????”

Several others reacted to the news as if they’d just been told that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. One of the three directors of the recent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Rodney Rothman wrote, “I didn’t know it until you just said this.”

Here are some more shocked fan reactions:

Home Alone was a major box office hit in 1990, grossing close to $500 million worldwide. It remains a Christmas classic and is regularly parodied, including recently by lead actor Macaulay Culkin himself.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:35 IST

