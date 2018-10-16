Don Cheadle gives Marvel fans hints about Avengers 4 title, can you decode it?

War Machine actor Don Cheadle has provided a hint to Marvel fans about the super-secret title of the fourth Avengers movie, which has been rumoured to be - at different stages - Avengers: Annihilation, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet and Avengers: End Game, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “I shouldn’t do this, but because i love you all so much I’ll give you a hint. The title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (I’m in so much trouble...)”

i shouldn't do this, but because i love you all so much i'll give you a hint. the title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (i'm i'm so much trouble...) https://t.co/656bzgWdwc — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 15, 2018

Cheadle, who took over from Terrence Howard as Rhodey after Howard was involved in a contract dispute with Marvel, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with 2010’s Iron Man 2. He was responding to a fan’s question about whether he was done with the reshoots for Avengers 4, which directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced had completed last week. “Don are you done with the Avengers 4 reshoots? And if so, can you please give us a hint on the title? (If you’re allowed, we don’t want to get you in trouble like Mark and Tom),” the fan wrote, making a reference to Cheadle’s MCU co-stars, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, who have developed a reputation for having loose tongues when it comes to Avengers spoilers.

Ruffalo had, in fact, revealed the end of Avengers: Infinity War a year ahead of its release, in the presence of Cheadle. The slip-up was caught on camera.

A leaked trailer description revealed the title to be Avengers: Annihilation, while cinematographer Trent Opaloch’s website listed the fourth film as Avengers: End Game. The post was taken down shortly afterwards.

The fourth Avengers film will arrive only a few weeks after Captain Marvel, and will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the MCU, opening the door for new characters to be explored. Avengers 4 will pick up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which went on to become the most successful MCU film ever, with a box office gross exceeding $2 billion worldwide.

