Don Cheadle gives Marvel fans hints about Avengers 4 title, can you decode it?

Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has given fans hints about the title of Avengers 4.

Iron Man and War Machine in a still from Captain America: Civil War.

War Machine actor Don Cheadle has provided a hint to Marvel fans about the super-secret title of the fourth Avengers movie, which has been rumoured to be - at different stages - Avengers: Annihilation, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet and Avengers: End Game, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “I shouldn’t do this, but because i love you all so much I’ll give you a hint. The title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (I’m in so much trouble...)”

Cheadle, who took over from Terrence Howard as Rhodey after Howard was involved in a contract dispute with Marvel, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with 2010’s Iron Man 2. He was responding to a fan’s question about whether he was done with the reshoots for Avengers 4, which directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced had completed last week. “Don are you done with the Avengers 4 reshoots? And if so, can you please give us a hint on the title? (If you’re allowed, we don’t want to get you in trouble like Mark and Tom),” the fan wrote, making a reference to Cheadle’s MCU co-stars, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, who have developed a reputation for having loose tongues when it comes to Avengers spoilers.

Ruffalo had, in fact, revealed the end of Avengers: Infinity War a year ahead of its release, in the presence of Cheadle. The slip-up was caught on camera.

A leaked trailer description revealed the title to be Avengers: Annihilation, while cinematographer Trent Opaloch’s website listed the fourth film as Avengers: End Game. The post was taken down shortly afterwards.

The fourth Avengers film will arrive only a few weeks after Captain Marvel, and will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the MCU, opening the door for new characters to be explored. Avengers 4 will pick up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which went on to become the most successful MCU film ever, with a box office gross exceeding $2 billion worldwide.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 19:29 IST

