Dwayne Johnson dethrones Kylie Jenner on Instagram rich list, makes Rs 7.6 crore per post; Priyanka Chopra is number 28

hollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:18 IST

Actor Dwayne Johnson has dethroned business magnate Kylie Jenner off the top of the Instagram rich list, after Kylie lost her ‘billionaire’ status recently, according to Forbes. Johnson reportedly makes more than $1 million per paid post on the social media platform.

According to Mirror Online, this is the first time in four years that either a Kardashian or a Jenner hasn’t dominated the list. The list is compiled annually by Hopper HQ. While Johnson’s earnings have grown by 15%, Kylie’s have fallen by more than 22%. While Johnson commands Rs 7.6 crore per post, Kylie makes Rs 7.4 crore per post.

The actor, the highest-paid in Hollywood according to Forbes, has 188 million Instagram followers. Kylie, meanwhile, is the highest-paid celebrity in the world, and has 183 million followers. Forbes recently stripped her of her billionaire status, to which Kylie in a tweet responded, “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar the only Indian actor to feature in Forbes 2020 list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

According to Forbes, Johnson earned $23 million upfront for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level (his highest quote yet), and also took a 15% cut of the profits. He made close to $90 million last year. He told Forbes, “It has to be audience first. What does the audience want, and what is the best scenario that we can create that will send them home happy?”

On the Instagram rich list, Johnson and Kylie were followed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Neymar. Cricketer Virat Kohli is at the number 26 spot, while Priyanka Chopra is number 28 on the list.

Follow @htshowbiz for more