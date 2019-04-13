India’s Avengers: Who would you cast?hollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2019 18:08 IST
Krishna Udayasankar, comic book enthusiast, Avengers fan, and author of The Aryavarta Chronicles, a modern retelling of the Mahabharata, makes up her list of who could be whom, if there were an Indian version of The Avengers.
* Iron Man: Dronacharya, the master of weaponry, gadgets and strategy.
* Captain America: A hero from another time, one with great sorrow in his heart, come back to fight for justice. That’s Amba, through and through.
* Hulk: Most people see Hulk as brute strength, but to me he’s a man in conflict with himself and his tremendous multiple potentials. For that reason, I see him as Mahabali, or even Ravana.
* Thor: This is by far the easiest, for even mythological parallels would suggest that our Thor is Indra, with his thunderbolt.
* Nick Fury: Vishwamitra, who rallies Rama and the brothers (or other Avengers) to fight against evil.
