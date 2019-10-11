e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Kevin Hart breaks silence after horrific car crash, won’t resume work until 2020

Actor Kevin Hart has released a statement after the horrific car crash which left him injured in September.

hollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:45 IST

Press Trust of India
Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Actor Kevin Hart has broken his silence over the car crash incident that caused him a serious back injury. Hart was hospitalised last month after the vintage car he was a passenger in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. He was accompanied by Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman at the time of accident.

After spending 10 days at the hospital, Hart was discharged following which he underwent physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility. The actor released a statement through his attorney Andrew Brettler and wished the two speedy recovery. Black, who was driving the vehicle, had also sustained serious back injury.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," Hart said. Brettler told Entertainment Weekly that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles.
Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. ( AP )

"While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year," Brettler said. Though the actor has not fully recovered, he recently resumed work and shot promotional material for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level.

Meanwhile, a California Highway Patrol report has found that Black was "recklessly" driving the car which led to the accident, according to USA Today. Investigators also say that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:44 IST

tags
top news
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News