Kevin Hart breaks silence after horrific car crash, won’t resume work until 2020

hollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:45 IST

Actor Kevin Hart has broken his silence over the car crash incident that caused him a serious back injury. Hart was hospitalised last month after the vintage car he was a passenger in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. He was accompanied by Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman at the time of accident.

After spending 10 days at the hospital, Hart was discharged following which he underwent physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility. The actor released a statement through his attorney Andrew Brettler and wished the two speedy recovery. Black, who was driving the vehicle, had also sustained serious back injury.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," Hart said. Brettler told Entertainment Weekly that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. ( AP )

"While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year," Brettler said. Though the actor has not fully recovered, he recently resumed work and shot promotional material for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level.

Meanwhile, a California Highway Patrol report has found that Black was "recklessly" driving the car which led to the accident, according to USA Today. Investigators also say that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:44 IST