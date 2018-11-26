Latest theory says Avengers 4 post-credit scene to feature Eternals, reveal the truth of Thanos

The kind of hype surrounding Avengers is unprecedented, with fans looking forward to every morsel of information about the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. And now, they have this to chew on -- important details of what may end up as Avengers 4 post-credit scene! It all started with Marvel casting two characters from The Eternals, who will play a pivotal role in the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daniel RPK of SuperBroMovies added more ammo to the reports as he tweeted, “So since it’s already out there I’m just gonna say it. They started looking to cast the roles of two of the Eternals RIGHT NOW. And there’s a separate breakdown out just for the two of them. What this could mean is they may have a cameo or - most likely - they show up in a post-credits scene somewhere for an upcoming MCU film.” In a separate tweet, he added, “The two Eternals are Karen and Piper/Sprite. They will most likely show up in a cosmic Marvel movie so either Captain Marvel or Avengers 4. A4 is more likely.”

The two Eternals are "Karen" and Piper/Sprite. They will most likely show up in a cosmic Marvel movie so either Captain Marvel or Avengers 4. A4 is more likely. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) November 24, 2018

So since it's already out there I'm just gonna say it; — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) November 24, 2018

Marvel director Kevin Feige had earlier confirmed that The Eternals is happening, however, there is no official confirmation regarding when the film is expected to release. Currently, writers Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo -- known for their film Ruin -- will be writing the Eternals.

Reports also claim that The Eternals could be directed by The Rider fame Chloe Zhao. The Eternals could be a big part of Marvel’s phase four, especially since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been put on hold following sexual harassment accusations against its director James Gunn. He has since moved on from Marvel and will next work on DC’s Suicide Squad 2.

Who are The Eternals?

The Eternals is expected to play the main role in what is now known as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase after the conclusion of Avengers 4. According to a report in Movieweb, Avengers 4 will introduce audiences to Karen and Piper, characters featured in The Eternals, a series created by Jack Kirby. Thanos, the main villain in Avengers Infinity War and its sequel is said to an Eternal Deviant hybrid. While the Eternals are a fictional race that defends Earth, the Eternal Deviants play the villain in the series that first appeared in The Eternals #1 in July 1976.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 19:08 IST