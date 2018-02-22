Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker origin movie to begin shoot in May

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s untitled Joker origin film is scheduled to start production in May. The production house Tracking Board’s Jeff Sneider announced the news on social media.

Sneider posted what appears to be a part of a press release which featured the project’s logline and listed a start date of May 1, reports Aceshowbiz.

The post, which was shared by him on Wednesday, also revealed the status of three-time Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix, who was recently revealed to be in talks with the studio for the role of the Clown Prince of Crime, as “interested”.

The Joker origin story will be exclusive of the existing canon of DC films.

Sneider, however, wrote that the details are subject to change.

Details on the upcoming Joker origin movie’s plot are currently unknown, though the film is set in Gotham City in the early 1980s and has more of the look of a gritty crime drama than comic-book movie.

It is also said that the film will be separate from the DC Extended Universe in an effort to create new and unique storylines.

Acclaimed filmmaker Scorsese will serve as a producer for the project.

Todd Phillips is set to direct the standalone film from a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Release date has not been locked for the Joker stand-alone film yet.

