Men in Black: Siddhant Chaturvedi teaches Chris Hemsworth iconic Bollywood lines, gets him to say ‘Boht hard’

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi interacted with Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, whose character, Agent H he will be voicing in the Hindi version of Men in Black: International. Between translating some of the film’s lines from English to Hindi, Siddhant also performed a rap for Chris and got him to repeat a line from Gully Boy: ‘Boht hard’.

In the video, shared by Sony Pictures India on YouTube, Siddhant introduces himself to Chris as the one who’s going to be dubbing his voice in Hindi. “I’ve heard, thank you very much,” Chris says. Siddhant then offers to translate some of the film’s more popular lines in Hindi. “Come on, the world’s not going to save itself,” Chris says. Other lines he throws at Siddhant include “Just point at the bad guys and pull the trigger,” and “We protect the Earth, and everything and everyone on it.”

Following this game, Siddhant says some of Bollywood’s most famous lines, and asks Chris to translate them into English. He does so without a hitch, perhaps because he was told the answers off camera. Some of the lines Siddhant throws at him are “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain,” and “Picture abhi baaki hai,” and from Gully Boy, “Apna time ayega.”

Siddhant ends the video by performing a rap song for Hemsworth, which replaces lyrics from Gully Boy’s Sher Aaya Sher with ‘Agent H’.

Men in Black: International is a spin-off of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ hit sci-fi comedy series. It is directed by the Fate of the Furious’ F Gary Gray, and also stars Liam Neeson and Chris’ Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson. Her character will be voiced by Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi version. Siddhant broke out after his supporting turn in Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama, Gully Boy.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 14:14 IST