New Venom trailer has Tom Hardy as the anti-hero you’ll fear and get excited about

A new Venom trailer released on Tuesday has addressed all our complaints with the first one. It has more Tom Hardy, more details on the plot, a better feel of the vibe of the film, a better look at the action and of course, a terrifying glimpse of Venom.

The trailer begins with a Symbiote crash-landing in a field. The scientist villain, played by Riz Ahmed of The Night Of, harnesses it powers and uses it on unwilling human participants to create a new, mutated species of humans. Eddie Brock, played by Hardy, is a reporter and Peter Parker’s colleague at The Daily Planet. He pursues and prods the evil scientist with questions about his suspicious work but gets targeted as a potential host for the Symbiote himself.

Once infected, his ‘inner demons’ begin talking to him, make him do things he otherwise wouldn’t. The Symbiote grows stronger inside him and tells him to embrace the devil within him.

The trailer also features Michelle Williams as Eddie’s girlfriend, Ann Weying.

It is said that the film will be a part of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe - it has also been rumoured that Holland might make a cameo in the film. Both Venom and Eddie Brock previously appeared in Spider-Man 3.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who has previously made two comedies (Zombieland and 30 Minutes or Less) and one gangster drama (Gangster Squad). It remains to be seen if he can successfully translate the pages of Marvel comics to the big screen.

