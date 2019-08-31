e-paper
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s daughters pose for the perfect picture

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow and Vin Diesel’s daughter Hania posed together for a precious picture. See it here.

hollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:02 IST

Asian News International
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s friendship is shared by their daughters as well.
While it is known that late actor Paul Walker and actor Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media. Walker’s eldest Meadow Walker shared a lovely picture of herself with Diesel’s eldest daughter Hania Sinclair on Thursday.

The picture shows Hania resting her head on Meadow’s shoulder. “With my angel,” Meadow captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

with my angel

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Also read: No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for Kapoors, Randhir Kapoor says ‘we don’t have a place’ after RK Studios’ sale

Meadow had maintained a low profile since her father’s death in 2013. She even declined to feature in 2018’s documentary I Am Paul Walker.

 

Earlier this month, she posted a throwback picture of her father and captioned it as, “Thinking of you xx.”

Diesel is also father to Vincent Sinclair and Pauline, who is named after Walker.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 20:02 IST

