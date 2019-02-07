Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman call a truce in social media war with hilarious video. Watch here

A few days after they called a truce to their ongoing social media war by agreeing to plug each other’s respective beverage brands, actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have debuted the ads they’ve made for each other.

In a video shared on their social media accounts, the Deadpool and Wolverine stars can be seen sitting next to each other, and talking about each other’s companies. Reynolds owns a stake in Aviation Gin, while Jackman has a stake in Laughing Man coffee.

Both actors have often shared videos and advertisements for their brands on social media. The video starts with Jackman filling everyone in. “Hey everyone,” he says, “Ryan and I recently called it a truce in our social media war and we promised to make ads for each other.”

Reynolds replies, “Yeah, we sure did: I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company Laughing Man and he’s been working hard - 24/7 I imagine - on an Aviation Gin ad so I’m going to go first, let’s roll it.”

An enthusiastic Reynolds rolls the ad he has created for Jackman, which turns out to be earnest, and not at all what Jackman expected. Reynolds says in a voiceover, “And Hugh could be behind such a Hughroic company? Yes, my friend, Hugh Jackman, the loving and caring man who created Laughing Man.”

When the ad ends, Jackman playfully attempts to dissuade Reynolds from watching the ad he’s made for Aviation, but upon Reynolds’ insistence, they watch the ad together, which is simply a shot of Jackman speaking to the camera. “Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f******g a*****e; the gin’s quite great though. I’ll have to try it some day,” Jackman says, before tilting the bottle on a desk and letting it drain out.

Clearly, the humorous social media banter hasn’t ended at all. The actors have in the past posted funny takedowns of each other on Twitter and Instagram. On Reynolds’ birthday, Jackman wrote, “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

Reynolds replied, “This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee.” Reynolds and Jackman’s repartee goes way back. On Jackman’s wedding anniversary, Reynolds had joked that he’d given the relationship ‘three months’. When Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jackman posted a parody video on Instagram. Reynolds even crashed a press interview for Jackman’s film, Eddie the Eagle, and who can forget the opening scene of Deadpool 2, which poked fun at Wolverine’s death in Logan.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 15:53 IST