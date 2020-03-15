e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / The Batman calls off production in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The Batman calls off production in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Production on Warner Brothers’ The Batman has been called off in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
         

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman has shut down production for two weeks over the coronavirus scare. The Matt Reeves directorial is the latest Hollywood film to suspend shoot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool and amid the virus scare, studio Warner Bros thought it was best to go on hiatus during the location change, reported Variety.

 

It is uncertain when the shoot was going to end and whether it will impact the June 2021 release date of the film, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Previously, Warner Bros halted production on untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attracted the coronavirus.

Other to films from the studio --Matrix 4 and King Richard -- have not been put on hold as of yet. The Batman has joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that have been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

Disney Studio suspended production on its live-action movies -- The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk -- amid the outbreak. Universal also announced that Jurassic World: Dominion and Flint Strong would also be taking a hiatus while Sony’s Kevin Hart picture “The Man From Toronto” also followed suit Saturday morning.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News