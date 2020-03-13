Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson jokes after coronavirus diagnosis: ‘Only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it’

hollywood

Actor Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, seems to be in good spirits even though the couple has been tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Wilson found humour in the situation, mere hours after Hanks shared a health update on social media.

Wilson wrote, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.” She also shared a clip from The Daily Show, in which host Trevor Noah talks about Hanks and Wilson’s diagnosis in a humorous monologue. “Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome @Trevornoah.”

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome @Trevornoah https://t.co/6ybFEOHpFl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were tested positive for the virus, which has claimed over 4900 lives worldwide including one in India, while he was filming in Australia, and they are currently in isolation. In a social media post to fans, Hanks said the couple “want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.” He added, “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

Hanks’ sons, Chet and Colin on Thursday shared updates on social media, and thanked fans for their concern. The actor announced the couple’s diagnosis in social media posts on Thursday. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in a statement.

