When Dwayne Johnson cut short his honeymoon for injured Kevin Hart

hollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:21 IST

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson cut short his honeymoon after friend and comedian Kevin Hart met with an accident, and could not make it to the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian were honeymooning in Hawaii, but their holiday was cut short owing to Hart's accident. Hart was hospitalised with a major back injury over the weekend, and is recovering from surgery at the moment.

Kelly Clarkson explained the situation on Wednesday in a Twitter video shared by the official account of the show, reports "usmagazine.com".

"My first guest today was supposed to be actor and comedian Kevin Hart. So, as many of you know, Kevin was seriously injured in a car accident. He's OK and recovering, but because Kevin couldn't be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up, and I love him," the singer told the audience in the video. "His wife probably hates me," Clarkson quipped.

Johnson, who married his longtime girlfriend in Hawaii on August 18, opened up about his willingness to give up his vacation.

"When my son Kevin Hart goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved because she loves Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends," he wrote on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:20 IST