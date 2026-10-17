Nobel winner Navi Pillay’s grandparents were ‘indentured labourers’: Theirs is a story of how Indians reached Africa

Aziz Hassim's The Lotus People, which opens in Durban in 1882, follows the descendants of two Indian emigrants in South Africa. Amitav Ghosh's Sea of Poppies (2008) sets off in 1838 aboard the Ibis, a former slave ship refitted to carry “indentured labourers” from Calcutta to the sugar estates of Mauritius. MG Vassanji's The Gunny Sack (1989) opens with a man in exile from Tanzania going through a sack left to him by his great-aunt, and recovering from its contents the life of his great-grandfather, who came to East Africa from Porbandar by way of Zanzibar. Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Zanzibar-born writer who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, writes of what Anders Olsson, who chaired the Nobel literature committee, called "a coastal area in and around the Indian Ocean marked by slavery", shaped by a succession of regimes and colonial powers, the Associated Press reported at the time. This 2007 photo shows Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay with her relatives during a visit to her ancestral home in Batlagundu near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Earlier this month, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a woman whose own family came from that history.

Navanethem Pillay, an 85-year-old South African jurist known as 'Navi' and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was honoured "for her efforts to promote peace and international law". She heard the news while attending a forum in Nuremberg, Germany, in the courtroom where Nazi leaders were tried after the Second World War. She is the fifth South African to win the prize, after Albert Luthuli, Desmond Tutu, and Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk.

Pillay, who comes from a family of Tamil origin, was born in Durban in 1941. “My grandparents were shipped from India as indentured labourers," she'd said in a 2013 interview in the South African Yearbook of International Law, recalling that they worked on sugarcane plantations and that Mahatma Gandhi had described their lives as little better than slavery.

Her parents were born in South Africa, she said in that interview, and she was the fifth of their eight children. Her father was a bus driver and her mother a homemaker.

Pillay studied law at the University of Natal. In 1967, she became the first woman to start a law practice in South Africa's Natal Province, defending opponents of apartheid and establishing the rights of prisoners on Robben Island, according to a UN biographical note. She went on to serve as a judge and then president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and as a judge at the International Criminal Court, before leading the UN's human rights office from 2008 to 2014. Most recently, she chaired a UN commission of inquiry that concluded in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding Israel rejected.

Her grandparents were among hundreds of thousands of Indians whom the British Empire moved to Africa as contract labourers in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Together with later migrants, their descendants now number in the millions across the continent, according to estimates by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

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At the Cape Indians were living in southern Africa long before the first indenture ships. From 1658, when the Cape was a settlement of the Dutch East India Company, until slavery ended in British colonies in 1834, people from India were among those taken there as slaves, according to a 2015 doctoral thesis by Parbavati Rama at the University of the Western Cape, which builds its count from colonial records held in the Western Cape Provincial Archives.

Indenture begins After Britain abolished slavery in its colonies, it began recruiting workers in India on contracts that bound them to an employer for a fixed period, a system known as 'indenture'. In 1834, the British government chose Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar, as the first site for what UNESCO calls the "great experiment" in using indentured, rather than enslaved, labour.

Between 1834 and 1920, almost half a million indentured labourers from India passed through Port Louis, the site of the Aapravasi Ghat immigration depot, to work on the island's sugar plantations or to be sent on to Réunion, Australia, southern and eastern Africa or the Caribbean, according to UNESCO, which made the depot a World Heritage Site in 2006. Other colonial powers adopted the system from the 1840s, and more than two million indentured labourers were moved around the world, UNESCO says.

South Africa's first indentured Indians, bound for the British colony of Natal, came 26 years later aboard the Truro, which reached Natal on November 16, 1860. By the time the last ship, the Umlazi, came in on July 11, 1911, about 152,000 indentured Indians had made the crossing from Madras and Calcutta on 384 voyages, according to ship lists held by the Gandhi-Luthuli Documentation Centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

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