In the era of immersive, innovative and interactive technology, workplace today is a blurring thin line between Digital and Physical. With the advent of AI, robotics and Audio-Visual Technology (AV), we are at the point where boardroom landscape has rapidly changed. Workplace and technology (Shutterstock)

The rise of these new trends with the amalgamation of the digital and the physical world is highly transforming the element for every business and Industry. The intelligent workplace environments are moving from smart to smarter supporting hybrid work, seamless communication, employee well-being, and faster decision-making with the use of Intelligent AV, AI, and robotics.

When we walk into any modern workplace, the unmistakable scenario that greets us is inadvertently humming sounds of machines, cameras, projector screens and your mind says the scene has changed not only in terms of layout, physical attendance, hybrid mode, but it has evolved beyond hardware. The cameras on your devices, the acoustics adjustment to ambient noise, make boardrooms more conversational today. The existence of AI, robotics and for that matter the silent revolution of the audio-visual industry, now being at the forefront is largely defining the boardrooms, meeting and huddle rooms by providing flexibility, collaboration, create interactive employee experiences. It has become the organisational strength, a culture that promotes teams to thrive under any circumstances. The real-time assistance, fluid friction-less conversations during meetings or presentations is fostering better collaboration.

Built-in audio-visual systems, video conferencing capabilities, collaborative software platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet and seamless wireless connectivity enrich communication and collaboration during meetings. They now even come equipped with interactive touchscreens or displays. One of the highly appreciated features which resonates highly in modern conference room design is undoubtedly the disappearance of the tangled cable jungle that once lived beneath every conference table.

Another notable trend is collaborative approach in how workplace design consultants and AV system integrators work with clients to design holistic workplaces where space planning, technology infrastructure, and user experience are considered as part of a unified strategy. The deployment of digital design tools has also revolutionised the whole process of planning these collaboration environments even before hardware is procured, installed, and commissioned. The entire process has become more intentional with a long-term view of the design reflecting functionality, well-being of users of these spaces, and promoting inclusive work environments.

In the not-so-distant past, a conference room meeting often required a small support team, a collection of cables, a healthy dose of optimism, not to mention the productivity lost in sorting connectivity, display settings and requesting technical support while keeping tight schedules in check. Today, organisations prefer simplicity. Simplified room controls, wireless sharing, seamless device connectivity, and intuitive user interfaces make technology in collaborative spaces almost invisible, allowing teams to focus on ideas, decisions, and outcomes rather than figuring out which button to press.

The adoption of newer technologies such as AI tools, robotics, AV, immersive technologies, the workplace collaboration is seeing some of the most stimulating disruptions in the form of digital co-workers or more precisely Technology enabled-coworker. Digital co-workers are evolving beyond basic AI tools to becoming intelligent assistants that actively participate in workflows, helping employees prepare for meetings, gather information, summarize discussions, assign action items, and track project progress across multiple platforms. In the modern workplace, digital co-workers can support teams before, during, and after meetings, allowing employees to focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and relationship building rather than administrative work.

As AI-powered collaboration technologies continue to mature, digital co-workers are likely to become a standard component of workplace collaboration spaces.

The future of work will not be defined by where people work, but by how effectively they can connect, collaborate, and create value together.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by TS Gopalakrishnan, regional director, India & GCC, AVIXA.