Elon Musk has reacted to Google's latest AI update after CEO Sundar Pichai shared some encouraging numbers around Gemini 4 Neon. Musk did not have much to say, but his four-word response praising Google caught the attention of X users. Elon Musk congratulated Google on the reception to its latest Gemini AI model. more

Sundar Pichai shares Gemini 4 Neon usage milestone In a post on X, Pichai said Gemini 4 Neon had recorded its highest-ever first-day usage on Google's paid APIs. He also shared an update on Antigravity, saying its daily token usage had increased by 82% since Argon was launched six weeks ago.

"It's been great to see the reception and thanks for all the model feedback including areas to improve," Pichai wrote.

He also thanked teams across Google DeepMind, Research, Infrastructure, security and product development for their work. Pichai said the teams were working to ensure that Google continued advancing AI responsibly, adding that more progress was on the way.

Musk responded to Pichai's announcement with a short comment: "Impressive work by Google."

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