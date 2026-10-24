Technology will change, responsibility will not

The assessment industry is entering a new phase. Artificial Intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, automation and advanced monitoring are beginning to change how examinations are planned, delivered and secured. Having spent years in this field, I am optimistic about what these tools can do. I am also convinced that they cannot do everything. AI (Pixabay)

Consider what is already becoming possible. Predictive analytics can help organisations identify operational risks earlier, such as a centre likely to face connectivity issues or a pattern of incidents that points to a deeper fault. Automation can remove repetitive tasks that invite human error. Advanced monitoring can detect unusual behaviour faster than any team of people watching screens. Together, they allow organisations to respond sooner and to operate at even greater scale.

These are real gains, and the industry should embrace them. Candidate volumes are rising, expectations are rising, and so are the ingenuity and persistence of those who attempt to misuse the system. Without better tools, we will fall behind.

For students, this is not a distant debate. A young adult sitting a university entrance test, a recruitment exam or a professional certification today is already part of this shift. Remote proctoring, adaptive question delivery and automated analytics shape the examination experience, whether or not the student ever sees them. The same is true in classrooms, where AI tools are changing how students prepare, how teachers assess and how learning itself is measured.

But it is worth asking what exactly we are trying to protect. The answer is not uptime, nor throughput, nor the number of candidates processed in a day. Those are indicators. What we are protecting is credibility, and credibility rests on trust.

Candidates must trust that the system will treat them fairly, regardless of their city, centre or shift. Institutions must trust that the examination will be secure, transparent and defensible. Both forms of trust are fragile. They take years to build and can be damaged in a single episode.

This is why technology alone can never define the credibility of an examination. A powerful algorithm can flag an anomaly, but a person must decide what it means and what to do. An automated system can scale a process, but a person must decide whether the process is right. And when a candidate raises a concern, it is a person, not a model, who must listen.

There are also new questions that the industry must answer honestly. How transparent should AI-assisted monitoring be to candidates? How do we guard against bias in automated systems? What safeguards ensure that a flag raised by a machine is reviewed by a human before it affects someone's future? How is candidate data protected, and for how long is it retained? Institutions that treat these as afterthoughts will pay for it in lost confidence.

Students have a right to ask these questions too, and a few habits help them. Read the examination instructions fully, and know what is monitored and what is permitted. Take the mock test and system check seriously, because familiarity with the interface removes a surprising amount of exam-day stress. Report any technical problem immediately, not after the session. And remember that no tool replaces understanding. AI can help a student revise, but it cannot sit the examination for them, and honest preparation remains the only strategy that lasts.

Educators have a larger role than they are often given credit for. They are the first people a student turns to when an examination feels opaque or unfair. Teachers can prepare students for digital examinations through regular practice tests, explain in plain language how monitoring and grievance processes work, and build a culture in which integrity is understood as a value and not merely a rule. They can also ask a harder question of their own assessments: In a world where information and AI assistance are always at hand, are we testing recall, or are we testing understanding, reasoning and application? Examination bodies should welcome that scrutiny, and educators should not hesitate to ask for it.

I believe the answer lies in a simple principle: Technology should assist judgement, not replace accountability. Every automated decision that affects a candidate should be explainable, reviewable and traceable to a responsible person or team. If we cannot explain a decision to a candidate, we should not be making it.

There is a practical implication for organisations as well. As tools grow more capable, the people who use them must grow more capable too. Training, clear escalation paths and a culture that welcomes questions matter more, not less, in an automated environment. A team that blindly follows a dashboard is as risky as a team that ignores one. The goal is informed operators who understand both what the technology can do and where it can mislead.

Trust is also earned repeatedly, not once. An organisation cannot announce that it is trustworthy and expect the matter to be settled. It earns that standing through discipline, preparedness and accountability, examination after examination, including on the days when something goes wrong and the honest response is to say so and fix it.

For those of us working behind the scenes, success is therefore not measured merely by uptime, numbers or operational statistics. Success is when technology disappears into the background. Success is when thousands of people and systems work together, yet the candidate experiences only simplicity. And above all, success is when every candidate gets an equal opportunity to perform.

That standard will not change, however sophisticated our tools become. The interface may evolve, the infrastructure may move to new architectures, and the threats will certainly keep changing. The promise to the candidate remains the same.

When the final candidate leaves the centre, there is relief among the teams, and it does not last long. Very soon, the conversation turns to the next examination. What did we learn? What can we anticipate earlier? What can we do better?

Because in an examination, the candidate gets one opportunity to perform. Technology will help us protect that opportunity. But the responsibility to protect it will always belong to us.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dibya Ranjan Mahapatra, CEO, Eduquity Career Technologies Pvt. Ltd.