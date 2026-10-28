What girls need to build brighter futures for themselves

What happens when you give girls the opportunity to think about the futures they want to shape? What happens when they are given the space to experiment and tools to solve problems from their lived experiences? Adolescence

When these opportunities were created - a group of girls from Odisha imagined a future where their bodies are not used for childbirth, which could instead happen outside a human body through a technology called ‘Baby Box’. Girls from Andhra Pradesh created an app called ‘Cycle Sathi’ to help adolescent girls entering puberty clarify their doubts about irregular periods, pregnancy and so on without feeling any fear, guilt or shame of being labelled as ‘bad girls’.

When girls are encouraged to imagine and create, they are also encouraged to take risks and experiment, they begin to challenge the social norms that are passed off to them as a given. They validate their own lived experiences and come to realise that their problems matter and deserve attention. They assert that their voice matters. A spark is ignited in them which empowers them to create better futures for themselves.

The theme for the International Day of the Girl Child 2026 celebrated on October 11 was "End child marriage and invest in girls' rights". What skills and mindsets do they need, and what systemic shifts must surround them to make this a reality?

For a start, it could mean identity building which involves self and social awareness. Girls must be supported to reflect on how they have come to form beliefs about themselves, about right and wrong, and what is expected from them as ‘good girls’. They must be encouraged to engage with these beliefs and identities with a critical lens, a skill that will question the status quo, leading them to move ahead with the belief that they have the right to a better life. That they don’t have to shrink themselves, invisibilise themselves and go silent to avoid attention.

Empowering girls at an individual level also requires futures thinking, supporting them to envision their future which is rooted in agency rather than as a response to their current realities and experiences. This can lead to them imagining more hopeful futures, futures which uphold their right to safety, right to leisure, right to play, right to education, good health, work and so on, and instill the belief that it is possible to get there.

Enough and more has been said about the demographic dividend India is sitting on. As per Census 2011, India has 253 million adolescents, 47% of which are girls. There is also enough literature about how higher education levels contribute to better life and economic outcomes for girls and society at large. As per the NFHS 5 the mean age of marriage for girls (aged 20-24 at the time of the survey) who had completed 12+ years of schooling was 22.8 years compared to the national average of 18.8 years for girls. 48% of girls with no education were married below 18 years of age, 43% with primary education and 28% with secondary education were also married before they turned 18 as compared to only 4% among those who attained higher education.

But girls cannot do this alone. To demand better life conditions for themselves, girls need support and safety. Structurally, it means creating spaces for girls to collectivise. A collective gives them scaffolding, and enhances their negotiation and bargaining power to demand better for themselves - standing up against families to continue education, to go out and work and delaying marriage, questioning violence in their families and better remuneration and working conditions at their work place.

It also means creating more allies in the men and boys in their own communities who support them as they step out of the socio-cultural barriers. It means applying the lens of gender to all the policies and initiatives from budgeting to education to health to livelihoods.

Almost 80 years after independence, a world where a girl is able to complete college, step out of her house without the fear of ‘chhed chhad’ or harassment, she is not made to feel dirty or impure because of the bodily changes she is going through, should be an everyday reality and not an act of rebellion or an everyday battle for survival.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Neha Parti, director - schools programme, Quest Alliance