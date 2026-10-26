The right care, at the right place

India’s health care system has expanded significantly over the years, giving people access to a wider range of doctors, diagnostic services, hospitals and digital health options. Expanding access has been an important part of India’s health care journey. As these choices grow, the next opportunity is to make them easier to navigate, so that people are not only able to access care but are also better placed to understand what care they need and where their journey should begin. General physician (Representative file photo)

We often think about health care choices in terms of where to go: A general physician, a specialist or a hospital. A more useful starting point is the patient’s need. The right care is not defined by a particular type of provider or facility. It depends on the individual’s condition, medical assessment and stage of treatment, and it can change as the health care journey progresses.

For many routine, non-emergency and non-surgical health concerns, a general physician (GP) can be an appropriate first point of consultation. A GP can assess symptoms, begin treatment where appropriate or recommend further tests. If the condition requires specialist expertise or hospital-based care, the patient can then be guided accordingly. In other situations, specialised or hospital care may be required from the outset. In each case, it is the health care need that should determine the pathway.

This is where structured care navigation becomes important. In many systems, patients bypass primary care and move directly to specialists or hospitals, not always because it is necessary, but because the system does not clearly guide them otherwise. Strengthening primary care as the first point of contact, along with clearer referral pathways, can help ensure patients receive the right level of care at the right time, without unnecessary complexity or delay.

Health care journeys are rarely linear. An initial consultation may lead to diagnostics, which may then require specialist input or hospital-based treatment. At each stage, the appropriate level of care may change. A well-connected system should make these transitions seamless, so patients are not left to navigate between providers on their own.

This is where coordination across the health care ecosystem becomes critical. Today, care is often fragmented across providers, diagnostics and treatment settings. Better integration—supported by digital health records, teleconsultation and shared clinical information—can ensure that each provider has a clearer view of the patient’s journey. This reduces repetition, improves continuity and enables more informed clinical decisions.

Medical guidance remains central, but patients also need to be informed participants in their care. Clear communication helps people understand what is being recommended, what alternatives may exist and what the next steps involve. In many Indian households, caregivers and family members play an important role in these decisions, offering additional perspective and support.

The strength of a health care system lies not only in the availability of its parts, but in how well they work together for the patient. Primary care, diagnostics, specialists and hospitals all play essential roles. The challenge is not their existence, but their connection. A more coordinated system reduces friction in access and helps patients move through their care journey more efficiently and appropriately.

Health insurers can play a meaningful enabling role in this ecosystem. Beyond financial protection, insurers can simplify access by building structured provider networks, supporting digital health tools and offering guidance that helps policyholders understand where to begin their care journey. The intent is not to direct clinical decisions, but to make navigation easier and more transparent.

Over time, this can also improve system efficiency. When patients receive care at the appropriate level and move smoothly between providers, it reduces duplication, avoids unnecessary escalation and supports better use of healthcare resources. This helps strengthen the balance between accessibility and affordability.

As India continues to expand health care access, the next step is to make that access easier to navigate. Putting patients at the centre means starting with what they need, helping them reach the right care, and ensuring the path forward is clear as those needs evolve.

Ultimately, the goal is not just access to health care, but access to the right care, at the right place, at the right time.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mayank Bathwal, member, executive committee, General Insurance Council & CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance.