Delhi International School holds meet to ensure cyber security

On the initiative of Dr Priti Ojha, principal, Delhi International School, Sec-23, Dwarka, cyber security expert Rakshit Tandon conducted a workshop for teachers on Women’s Online Safety.

The statistics on cyber crime in India paint a picture that none of us can be proud of. What is most alarming in recent times is the increasing number of youth involved in cyber crime. The workshop was intended to create awareness about this problem.

Rakshit’s many responsibilities include consultant with the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a cyber security trainer with many state police units and international organisations, and the director of A&R Info Security Solutions. He has vast knowledge and experience in tracking cyber crime at the national and international levels. Tandon enlightened staff members about possible threats of e-frauds, online banking frauds, hacking, phishing, cyber defamation, cyber bullying, stalking, child pornography, and online human trafficking. He said inappropriate use of the Internet is a major issue with school and college going students. Unknowingly students and children get trapped in cyber related crime. Right orientation and parental awareness can check the problem to some extent. He explained the safe use of social media, online shopping, internet games, correct methods of using debit and credit cards and internet banking. He gave tips on keeping passwords safe, avoiding cyber bullying, data thefts, threats of fake profiles and defamatory posts.

This workshop was an eye-opener for everyone. If followed properly, Tandon’s advice would ensure cyber security to a good extent. The workshop was also intended for empower women in the woman-centric school. Tandon, who has been a cyber expert on social media, also informed DIS staff members about safe Internet surfing. It may not be possible to eliminate cyber crime but one can check it to a large extent.

