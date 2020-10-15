Delhi school events: Army Public school marks Hindi Diwas

ht-school

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:10 IST

Army Public School, Noida, celebrated Hindi Diwas via an online platform attended by its teachers and students. During this event, all the students who participated were made aware about the significance of holding such an event and also about its origins.

Thereafter, the students were exhorted to pen down thoughts about the occasion and to make posters with suitable slogans on it. Some students wrote lovely poems and slogans celebrating the occasion while the others made colourful posters with very inspiring messages about the importance of Hindi Diwas.

The students of classes 6 to 10 were engaged in a plethora of activities regarding the significance of Hindi language. The students also wrote self-composed poems, compositions, slogans, short stories and messages based on the values of life and the importance of one’s mother tongue. Hindi Diwas was celebrated with gusto and great fervour by the students of APS, Noida, thus living up to the lofty ideal of ‘unity in diversity.’

St. Mark’s Public School, Meera Bagh, students excel in science contest

A total of 27 students of St. Mark’s Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh did very well in an activity titled Masti Se Mastishk Tak conducted by Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar and the NCERT.

Mannat Sachdeva, a Class 6 student of St. Mark’s Sr. Sec Public School secured the first position while others received Certificates of Appreciation. The students of Grades 6-8 made a mind map on the topic - Superstars of the Cosmos. Whereas their counterparts from Grades 9-11 had to make a mind map on the theme of eclipses — solar and lunar.

At Ryan Int’l, V Kunj, an inter-class contest of presentations on water conservation

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj organised an online inter-class competition of PowerPoint presentations on the theme of Water Conservation Methods for Class 10 students.

Thirty students were divided into various teams and each team was given four minutes to present its presentations. Some of the students were nominated as interjectors to ask questions pertaining to the topic allotted to various teams.

The presentations were well prepared and the discussion on various topics was well deliberated.

This activity was carried out with the aim of sensitising the students about the depletion of water resources and the need for its conservation and thereby to encourage them to ensure minimum wastage of water.

Khyati Dubey and Bhavika Jain introduced the teams. The first position was bagged by Mehak Garg and Muskan Garg of 10F and the second position was a tie between Angela Sareen and Sona Garg of 10F and Apoorv C Brahmamitra and Archita Banerjee of 10D. Aditya Godara of 10B won the best interjector award.

The competition was yet another manifestation of the Ryan Group of Schools emphasis on the holistic development of students.

CCA School, Gurugram holds IT Whiz 2020-21

An online quiz, IT Whiz 2020- 21 was organised by CCA School, Sector 4, Gurugram for the students of classes 9 to 11. The event witnessed enthusiastic preparation and participation. The quiz was conducted in two rounds: the preliminary round and the final round. After the preliminary written round, 12 students qualified for the final round.

The participants gave a tough battle to one another. The participants had to go through the mazes of mind blogging rounds.

The quiz consisted of eight rounds that covered several aspects of IT. The school IT department had developed an exciting, learning platform which channelled the curiosity and creativity while encouraging students to adapt, excel and be future ready. Deepika of Class 11 bagged top honours at the IT Whiz,

Naman Arora of Class 10 stood second and the third position was shared by Shivam of Class 10 and Divya of Class 11.

The school Chairman Col. Kr. Pratap Singh and the Director Principal Nirmal Yadav congratulated the winners. The Chairman said that such competitions increase knowledge and competitive spirit of the students.