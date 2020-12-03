Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates English Week with zeal

ht-school

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:44 IST

The Beyond the Books Club of the , department of English of DAVPS, East of Loni Road, celebrated Online English Week last month with all enthusiasm. The virtual platforms reverberated with exciting performances of the students. On that occasion, various kinds of interesting activities were organised for the students.

Those activities helped the students deepen their understanding of English language and make it part of their everyday life. The school was abuzz with a range of fun-filled activities and competitions such as character enactment, dialogue writing, debate, ad-mad, puppet show, spin ‘n’ speak, virtual plays and quizzes.

The highlight of the week was the news reporting wherein the students of Classes 11 and 12 paid tribute to the corona warriors. The gaiety and excitement shown by the children through their participation in those competitions was the best reward for teachers.

The fun-filled week finally culminated with melodies by tiny tots. The celebration was an illustrious success with maximum participation of the students which helped them enhance their varied skills and motivated them to keep turning pages ‘beyond the books. That event week brought students closer to the magic of English language and literature.

All the participants were lauded by Principal Sameeksha Sharma. The splendour and success of that online celebration was undoubtedly a byproduct of the collaborative efforts of the teachers and parents. Until next time, bid adieu English Week 2020!

SD Public School (SDPS), East Punjabi Bagh, organised a special assembly to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, great freedom fighter, on a virtual platform. The children participated in that event with zeal and marked the day with beautiful slogans, speeches and placards.

The visionaries of SDPS -- chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Dr. Umesh Kumar Chhikara believe in unity and strength.

The morning assembly is a channel to meet the shiny faces. The day begins with a holy gesture in cool and calm surroundings and imparts important information to the student community and the teaching fraternity. It is the only mode to thank the God for each and every minute thing given by Him for the comfort of the living creatures.

The present has its roots deep down in the past and the past should be kept alive through various mediums to imbibe the bond of strength.