Delhi school events:St. Johns Mehrauli celebrates Constitution Day

ht-school

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:09 IST

St. John’s School, Mehrauli, celebrated Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) with enthusiasm. This day is celebrated in the memory of the makers of our Constitution. On this occasion, the students exhibited their talents and knowledge by making posters, writing slogans and delivering speeches.

A majority of the students participated in that event and some budding artists among them displayed sketches of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution. The event spread awareness about how our constitution was formed and what its agenda was. The students manifested their love for the country by making posters and pictures. They also took a pledge and read the Preamble of the Constitution which is a fine example of patriotism. Teachers also showed a genuine interest in encouraging the students to exhibit their knowledge and skills. Both students and teachers made this event a memorable one by sparing their valuable time in explaining the meaning and features of the Constitution. Slogans and posters made by the students are a true example of their understanding of the Constitution.

Focus on careers at KPS, Sahibabad

Moving ahead with the endeavours of providing continuous support to the young minds in building up their academic careers, Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad, organised a Mega Career Fest 2020 on a virtual platform. Several premier universities from various countries participated.

A total of 22 specific course-wise sessions were held. The success of the event lies in the fact that the representatives of 28 foreign universities and more than 20 Indian universities took part in the sessions as per their assigned courses. A total of 67 representatives from universities and 937 students took part in those the sessions. The event provided a perfect platform to the senior secondary students from all the streams to explore different professional and undergraduate education opportunities available in various renowned universities in India and abroad. Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Commissioner of Ghaziabad, along with the eminent speakers and career counsellors Jitin Chawla and Dr. Pratibha Jain graced the event as the chief guests. They interacted with the participants, laying emphasis upon disseminating information and raising awareness about the right vocational paths to develop the next generation of human resources. The sessions facilitated the interaction between the students and the representatives of universities. There was a fruitful discussion on various topics such as specific career choices, application processes, eligibility, admission criteria, fee structure, scholarships etc, besides the campus life experience of the representatives. The zeal and excitement of the students were highly appreciated by all the panellists. It was a very enriching experience for the students in those two days. The thoughts of inspiration and motivation are definitely going to be with all the participants as their lifelong learning.

The Srijan School, Model Town, organises annual fest

The Srijan School, Model Town, hosted its annual inter-school festival titled Synergy 2020 on a digital platform. This festival gave the young minds the right amalgam of science, commerce, literature, art, music and dance events. The festival showcases their creativity and challenges and redefines the norms. With over 650 students from 50 different schools across India participating in it, this event was a huge success and a learning experience. The enriching talks by eminent judges made each event even more fruitful. The festival culminated with a closing ceremony wherein school principal Vincent Ashish Moses encouraged students and said participating is everything and true victory lies in learning. Later results were announced and winners were applauded .

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar conducts MUN meet

Undeterred by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, organised its seventh edition of Model United Nations (MUN) conference. The HAMUNC 2020 stimulated five committees including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Lok Sabha and The International Press based on agendas that were discussed, debated, and deliberated upon by the aspiring diplomats.

Various schools took part in the conference. The event organised through the online portal of Microsoft Teams witnessed participation from India and abroad. Riya Singhal served as the Secretary General for the conference. Anandita of Hillwoods Academy representing UNGA, Parth of Ryan International School (UNHRC), Ahan Godkari of BPS (UNSC), Sneh Shukla of Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, and Harsh Kakkar of DPS (International Press) were conferred with the Best Delegate award. Other delegates received special mentions. The participation of all the delegates made HAMUNC 2020 a huge success.