Of native tongues vanished & in peril

Across the world, an estimated 40%* of the world’s languages, mostly indigenous in nature, are in danger of disappearing. Here’s the story in a nutshell about these languagues in India & rest of the world.Indigenous languages: Indigenous languages are the local means of communication for indigenous people or communities who make up about 6% of the world’s total population. For indigenous people, languages not only identify their origin or membership in a community, they also carry the ethical values of their ancestors. Acknowledging this, the UN General Assembly is observing 2019 as the Year of Indigenous Languages.CENTRAL INDIA:Languages in peril - 2:Naiki (Maharashtra): Spoken by 1,500 people (as in 2007); belongs to Dravidian language family Nihali (Madhya Pradesh, Maharas- htra): 2,000 native speakers (2007), according to independent estimatesEAST INDIA:Languages in peril - 6:Birhor (Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha): Approx. 2,000 speakers (2007 estimates); Belongs to Austro-Asiatic language family Manda (Odisha): Unknown no. of speakers; Dravidian language familyParji (Chattisgarh): , 51,216 native speakers (2001 census); Dravidian language familyPengo (Odisha): Unknown no. of speakers; Dravidian family Toto (West Bengal): 1,000 native speakers; Sino-Tibetan familyGadaba (Odisha): 26,262 speakers (2001 census); Language family unknown SOUTH INDIA:Languages in peril - 6:Bellari (Karnataka, Kerala): Less than 1,000 speakers; Belongs to Dravidian language family Koraga: (Karnataka, Kerala), 16,665 speakers (Independent estimates, 2007); Dravidian language family Kota: (Tamil Nadu), 930 speakers (2001 census); Dravidian language familyKuruba (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh): 14,613 speakers (2001 census); Dravidian language familyToda (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka): 1006 native speakers (1971 census); Dravidian language familyGadaba: (Andhra Pradesh), 26,262 speakersNORTH INDIA:Languages in peril - 5:Baghati (Himachal Pradesh): 3,976 speakers (2001 census); Indo-European language familyBangani (Uttarakhand): 12,000 speakers (2001 census); Language family unknownHanduri (Himachal Pradesh): , 47,800 speakers (2001 census); Indo-European language familyPangvali (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir): 16,285 speakers (2001 census) Sirmaudi (Himachal Pradesh): 31,144 speakers (2001 census) Indo-TibetanExtinct Languages - 2:Rangkas (Uttarakhand): Belonged to Sino-Tibetan family Tolcha (Uttarakhand): About 1,200 people who speak other languages; Tibeto-Burman familyANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS:Languages in peril - 11:Great andamanese (Andaman): 5 speakers (Independent estimates, 2007); Language family unknownJarawa (Andaman): 200 speakers (2001 census); Ongan language family Lamongse (Nicobar): Unknown no. of speakers; Austro-asiatic language familyLuro/Teressa (Nicobar): 2,000 speakers (2001 census); Austro-Asiatic language familyMuot/Nancowry: (Nicobar) Onge (Andaman): 50 native speakers (2001 census); Ongan language familyPu/Car (Nicobar): 5,000 speakers (2001 census); Austro-Asiatic familySanenyo/Chaura (Nicobar): 1,300 speakers (2001 census) Austro-Asiatic familySentilese (Andaman & Nicobar): , 50 speakers (2001 census); Language family unknown Shompen (Nicobar): 100 speakers (Independent estimate) Takahanyilang (Andaman & Nicobar): 3,000 (2001 census); Austro-Asiatic language familyNORTH EAST INDIA:Languages in peril - 11:Aimol (Manipur): 2,643 speakers (2001 census); Sino-Tibetan familyAka/Hruso/Angka (Arunachal Pradesh): Less than 300 speakersKoireng (Manipur,Nagaland): 1,056 speakers (2001 census); Sino-Tibetan language familyLamgang/Lamkang (Manipur): 10,000 speakers (2001 census); Sino-Tibetan language familyLangrong (Manipur): 8,000 speakers (no official estimates); Sino-Tibetan language familyPurum (Manipur): 503 speakers (2001 estimates); Sino-Tibetan language familyRuga (Meghalaya): 200 speakers (ind. estimate); Language family unknown Tai Nora/Khamyang (Assam): Less than 100 speakers; Tai language familyTai Rong/Turung (Arunachal Pradesh): Less than 100 speakers; Tai language familyTangam (Arunachal Pradesh): 100 speakers (independent estimate); Sino-Tibetan language familyTarao (Manipur): 870 speakers (2001 census); Sino-Tibetan language familyExtinct languages - 4:Ahom: Was spoken in Assam, Arunachal PradeshAndro: Was spoken in Manipur, Sino-Tibetan language family Chairel: Was spoken in ManipurSengmai: Was spoken in Manipur; Sino-Tibetan language family * Including several levels of endangerment. This graphic focuses on only 2 of them- critically endangered and extinct indigenous languages.