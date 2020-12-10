Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 students discover joy of giving

ht-school

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:40 IST

The parents, students, and staff members of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, collected and donated new woollen clothes and wheat flour to the inmates of Gur Asra, an orphanage at Palsora, Chandigarh.

The donation drive was conducted under the ‘Joy of Giving’ activities undertaken by the Eco Club and Swacch Bharat Club of the school.

The children learnt an essential life skill: Empathy. They also realised that the power of giving is greater than the joy of receiving.

KV holds music competition

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, organised regional level virtual kala utsav competitions in instrumental music (classical and traditional folk ). Chief guest P Devakumar, deputy commissioner, KVS regional office, Chandigarh, e-inaugurated the event. The two best entries in both categories( one boy and one girl each) will get the opportunity to represent Chandigarh Region at the KVS National Level.

Webinar on cracking competitive exams

A webinar on cracking competitive exams was organised for the senior students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, on Tuesday. Shivam, faculty member at Aakash Institute, guided the students with tips on time management and self reading and asked them to take care of their physical and mental health.

TT Academy inaugurated at St Soldier’s, Mohali

The warrior TT Academy at St Soldier’s School, Mohali, was inaugurated by school principal Anjli Sharma and headmistress Amrit Kalsi along with the management committee member Bismin Brar and sports coach Rishabh Kumar on Monday. It is the third branch in the tricity.