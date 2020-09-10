Punjab school events: Kids make creative clothing choices

ht-school

BCM Arya International School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, organised a mismatch competition wherein students wore mismatched outfits.

Children were urged to come out of their comfort zones and come up with creative ideas. Their presentation showcased their spirit, which was a visual treat amid the pandemic.

Children not only mixed up their shirts, pants and socks but also their hairstyles. They also had to describe themselves using adjectives.

The purpose of the activity was to build in the students the ability to find and enjoy the imperfections of life. Children enjoyed dressing up and through the activity learnt how to find beauty even amid disorderliness.

Students’ parents shared their pictures on their respective online class groups.

Principal Paramjit Kaur said, “Children are like clay and must be trained for future from this tender age itself. Only happy beings can create a a happy society and that is what we are striving to create.”

Children dress up as teachers

Chandigarh : The students of Indira Holiday Home Preparatory School participated in Teachers’ Day online activity wherein they dressed up as their teachers.

They also made cards to express their gratitude towards their teachers. Parents shared pictures of their children on the class groups.

Read-a-thon activity organised

Ludhiana : Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) School, Udham Singh Nagar, commemorated International Literacy Day.

Avinash, a student of Class 10, highlighted the Importance of literacy and the role of students in removing illiteracy through a poem. A ‘Read-A-Thon’ activity was organised for the students.

Children recite poems, sing songs

Chandigarh : A virtual Teachers’ Day celebration was conducted by the students of Aanchal International School to show their gratitude towards their respected teachers.

They gave dance performances, recited poems, sang songs and gave speeches. Students also participated in the ‘# our teachers our heroes’ contest and send their selfies with a message for the teachers.