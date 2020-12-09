Punjab school events: St Soldier’s students recite poems

ht-school

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:11 IST

St Soldier’s School Sector 16, Panchkula, organised a Hindi poetry recitation activity. The Hindi teachers of Class 3 organised the activity for students virtually. and gave students two topics for the same.

The students recited poems highlighting the two topics given to them. The students used props and with their actions and expressions showcased their poetic talent. They created an atmosphere of patriotism during the online session.

The main objective of conducting the activity was to boost students’ confidence and to develop the sense of pride for the country in them.The teachers applauded the students’ efforts.

International Day of Disabled Persons observed

On International Day of Disabled Persons, Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Ludhiana, distributed items of daily need among differently abled children.

The day was observed to create awareness and understanding among the people about their needs and make children a part of the mainstream.

Fit India Week celebrated

In an endeavour to foster good health and fitness habits among students, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observed Fit India Week from December 1 to 7. The week had a plethora of events which included virtual assemblies, yoga, free hand exercises and brain games etc., wherein every dimension of fitness was taken care of.

DAV School holds virtual quiz contest

DAV School, Surajpur, Panchkula, organised a virtual quiz contest.

Out of the 12 schools which participated, four schools were selected. In the final round, KBDAV School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, was declared the winner. DC Model School, Sector 7, Panchkula, and DAV School, Sector 15, Chandigarh.

MRA Modern Public School students showcase creativity

Students of MRA Modern Public School, Sector 7, Panchkula. participated in a virtual event ‘Balmahostav’, organised by Haryana State Council for Child Welfare to display their creativity, talent and skills.

Aadhrika of Kindergarten stood second in the fancy dress competition. Isha of Class 9 won the first position and Kavya of Class 10 secured the third position in the declamation Contest. Keshav of Class 8 got consolation prize in the essay writing competition.

School director Rachna Mahajan applauded students’ efforts and said, “We, at MRA Modern Public School, follow the principle of ’Explore, exercise and achieve’. Therefore, we provide a platform to every child for experiential learning and group exploration.