Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar: India’s R&D Labs Owe it to Him

Born to schoolteacher Parmeshwari S Bhatnagar on February 21, 1894, at Bhera in the Shahpur district of Punjab under British rule, Bhatnagar was an infant when he lost his father.His childhood was mostly spent at the home of his maternal grandfather, an engineer who instilled in the growing boy an interest in science and engineering. Under his mother’s guidance, he also imbibed the love for poetry.

Education

Bhatnagar received early education at the DAV High School in Sikandarabad (Bulandshahr) and attended the Dayal Singh College in Lahore. In 1913, he passed the intermediate (equivalent to present Class 12) examination of the Punjab University with a first class. He enrolled at the Forman Christian College and graduated in physics and went on to secure Master’s degree in chemistry.

In May 1915, he got married to Lajwanti, the daughter of his late father’s close friend. The Dayal Singh College Trust awarded him a scholarship to study abroad and he went to England. In 1921, he received a doctorate in science from the London University under the guidance of professor Frederick G Donnan.

Career

On return to India, he joined the Banaras Hindu University as a professor of chemistry. In 1924, he was appointed professor of physical chemistry and director of the University Chemical Laboratories at the University of Punjab. It was a phase that marked the peak of Bhatnagar’s scientific career. His main areas of interest included emulsions, colloids, industrial chemistry and magnetochemistry.

In 1940, he was appointed director of the board of Scientific and Industrial Research. In 1943, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) okayed his proposal to establish five key laboratories. He was the mentor to many scientists.

As a tribute to Bhatnagar’s contributions to science, the British government conferred knighthood on him in 1941. He was also elected member of the Royal Society of the United Kingdom.

After India attained independence, Bhatnagar became the chairman of CSIR and then its director general. He was also appointed an educational adviser to the government and helped set up the National Research Development Corporation.

In 1954, the Padma Bhushan was conferred on him. To honour outstanding scientists of the country, the government initiated the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 1958.

Problem Solver

At one time, an oil company faced a peculiar problem: The mud used for the drilling operation hardened upon contact with saline water and clogged the holes of the drill. Applying his knowledge of colloidal chemistry, he added gum to the mixture and the problem was solved.

As a reward, the company offered 1.5 lakh INR for research work on petroleum. The fund was used to establish the department of petroleum research under his guidance. Bhatnagar also helped several other companies, including Delhi Cloth Mills and the Tata Oil Mills of Bombay, to resolve various scientific problems.

Bhatnagar facilitated the creation of premier infrastructure, passed away on January 1, 1955, aged 60, following a heart attack.

Interesting Facts

1. While he was still at school, Bhatnagar made a basic laboratory. He once gave a ‘hair tonic’ to maths teacher Ram Narain Gupta whose hair turned white prematurely on using it. The boy received cane strokes as punishment.

2. As a student of Dayal Singh College, Lahore, Bhatnagar was an active member of the Saraswati Stage Society. In 1912, an English translation of his Urdu play titled Karamati (Wonder Worker) was named the best.

3. Apart from being a scientist and professor, Bhatnagar was also a poet with an excellent command over Hindi and Urdu. He composed the Kulgeet or anthem of the Banaras Hindu University that is still sung.

4. In 1943, the Council of Scientific Research gave it nod to his proposal that the National Chemical Laboratory, National Physical Laboratory, Fuel Research Station and the Glass & Ceramics Research Institute be set up.

5. Bhatnagar was part of the core group that helped build the nation’s science and technology infrastructure. Others who were involved included Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis & Vikram Sarabhai.

Sources: thefamouspeople.com, Wikipedia

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:08 IST