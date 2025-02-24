Broken TVs, Kohli-noor and Hardik Pandya rule social media! Best memes on India’s win over Pakistan in Champions Trophy

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 sent social media into a frenzy as cricket fans celebrated India’s emphatic six-wicket victory in Dubai. From thrilling moments on the pitch to witty online banter, the internet was abuzz with reactions that kept the momentum alive long after the final ball was bowled. With India’s dominance on the field and the online spectacle that followed, this fixture reaffirmed its place as the ultimate cricketing rivalry.

Virat Kohli once again cemented his reputation as the ‘chase master,’ orchestrating a match-winning century (100 off 111 balls) to steer India to victory. While his ton seemed uncertain at one point, with Hardik Pandya aggressively pursuing the target, fate took a turn when Pandya was dismissed, allowing Axar Patel to assist Kohli in reaching his milestone. However, Pandya’s approach did not sit well with fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure, trolling the all-rounder for seemingly rushing the chase at the cost of Kohli’s century.

The online buzz was not limited to cricket enthusiasts alone. Brands, corporates, and even official agencies joined in on the fun, making the conversation all the more engaging. Quick-commerce platform Blinkit cheekily addressed Pakistan’s frustration, referencing the infamous trend of television sets being smashed after major cricketing losses. “Apologies for not delivering replacement TVs across the border,” their post read, sparking laughter among Indian fans.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police added to the lighthearted jabs, posting, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring country. Hope those were just TVs breaking.”

Memes flooded social media platforms, with netizens poking fun at Pakistan’s defeat through hilarious edits and commentary. GIFs of frustrated Pakistani fans went viral, while some users shared nostalgic comparisons to previous encounters between the two cricketing giants.

The internet’s reaction to the high-voltage encounter showcased the match’s significance beyond the pitch, proving once again that an India-Pakistan showdown is more than just a game—it’s a cultural event that transcends borders and fuels unmatched online engagement. With India’s dominance on the field and the online spectacle that followed, this fixture reaffirmed its place as the ultimate cricketing rivalry.