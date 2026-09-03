Charu Asopa slams resurfacing of old interview: It’s disturbing, I have moved on

Actor-vlogger Charu Asopa has expressed her frustration after an excerpt from an old interview recently began circulating online. The actor, who has shifted her focus away from mainstream television to a more private life in Bikaner, is visibly upset by the sudden viral nature of the archived content. Charu Asopa

"It’s very disturbing. Kuch reshare ho jata hai and people blindly follow. I am surprised to see how it’s everywhere," Charu says. "Also, no one is trying to find out that it’s an old story, and people are just adding things to it."

Speaking about the impact of these viral clips, Charu adds, "I haven’t given any interviews for the last two and a half years and have stayed away from all the sham. I decided I will not talk about this matter anymore because I have moved on; in fact, we both have. Ismein kuch rakha nahin hai, but logon ko unnecessary hype chahiye, and this saddens me."

Charu, who has been officially divorced from actor Rajeev Sen (brother of actor Sushmita Sen) since June 2023, emphasises that her current life in Bikaner is far removed from the public glare, “It has been four years since we divorced and it actually is a long time. And once you move past things and start living your life, such instances hurt more. I have been divorced for a while now, and I am happily living with my daughter, Ziana. She has started school, and I don't want such old gossip to impact her."

The actor expresses concern over how such news can affect a child. "Abhi woh chhote class mein hain, but dusre bade bache toh hain same school mein (She is in a lower grade right now, but there are older kids in the same school). Kya impact daal rahe hain... It’s bad how, for the sake of some numbers, people keep digging up other people’s past."

For Charu, the shift from Mumbai to Bikaner was a deliberate choice for peace of mind. "It's a very simple town and yaha kam log hain (and there are fewer people here). And that’s why such news creates more ripples here. I don't want that at all. It’s for my daughter and for my peace of mind that I left Mumbai and mainstream acting. I am happy with my vlogging. So please, I want people to just let me be."

What’s on internet In a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa alleged that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.

She recalled how she discovered that Rajeev was allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana. She said that after spending a few months in Bikaner, she returned to Mumbai and spent most of her pregnancy there.

According to Charu, Rajeev would leave for the gym in Bandra around 11 am and return home late at night.

She said, "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early in the morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon East and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM."