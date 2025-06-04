Aamir Khan defends making remakes ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par; netizens ask ‘toh kya frame to frame copy karoge?’

Last month, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan unveiled the trailer of his much awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007). Last time, we met Aamir as a gentle and nurturing teacher. This time, he’s playing the opposite — a frustrated ‘tingu’ basketball coach. While some fans were lost in nostalgia after watching the trailer, several netizens accused Aamir of ‘frame by frame copying’ the 2018 Spanish film Champions, on which Sitaare Zameen Par is based. Many even claimed that Aamir had not learnt from the failure of his film Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which was an adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994). Well, Aamir has now defended his decision of making a remake. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par

During Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir Khan shared, “Laal Singh (Chaddha) ke baad, mujhe bohot logo ne bola ki aap phir remake bana rahe ho. Laal Singh (Chaddha) mein bohot aapko trolling hui thi, ki aapne remake banayi, remake banayi. Lekin kya hai, main thoda pagal type ka aadmi hun, practical cheezein mujhe samajh mein nahi aati. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai remake karne mein. Mujhe nahi lagta hai meri creativity kum ho rahi hai, at all. Kyunki main apne liye toh naya kaam kar raha hun. Kisi aur ne yeh kahani banayi hai, ab main isko apna nazariya de raha hun.” Aamir went on to give the example of people all across the world adapting William Shakespeare’s plays.

He went on to explain, “Shakespeare ko main dobara kar raha hun, usmein apni jaan main daal raha hun. Toh remakes ka yeh jo discussion hai naa, yeh mujhe bohot fizool lagta hai. Aur isme main believe hi nahi karta hun. Main jab Ghajini kar raha hun, woh toh Tamil mein ban gayi hai naa Ghajini, Murugadoss bana chuka hai Tamil mein Ghajini, ab aap dobara Ghajini kar rahe ho. Nahi, lekin main apni nazar se kar raha hun, aur meri audience ke liye main apni energy usme daal ke aapko dikha raha hun. Toh mujhe lagta hai mera kaam usse alag hi hai.”

Well, Aamir has sadly been trolled once again. One social media user claimed, “Toh Kya frame to frame copy karoge , he could have added cricket or hockey local sports in India, where even audience could get... Kch bhi bolte h,” whereas another wrote, “This man has been working for 30 years in the film industry and doesn't know the difference between an 'adaptation' and a 'remake', kaafi sharam ki baat hai.” Another troll accused, “Remakes ka matlab frame to frame copy nahi hota. Even the character's physical appearance he copies. He just wants to be cast in those movies in his fantasies and hence goes for it,” whereas a comment read, “Why is Aamir acting this way, he was supposed to be the intelligent one.. that was his thing!”

Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20. Post its theatrical release, the film will not be available to stream for free on OTT. Instead, it will only be available for rent on YouTube.