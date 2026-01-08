Actor Aahana Kumra’s perfect winter day in Lucknow: From Pawan Singh's birthday bash to Ganjing and Makkhan-Malai

Actor Aahana Kumra made the most of her recent short trip to her hometown, Lucknow . She was there to attend the 40th birthday bash of her reality show co-participant and singer-Bhojpuri icon, Pawan Singh .

“It was a very short trip, but I was able to make the most of it – reliving the days the four of us spent together on the show Rise and Fall. I was amazed to see the kind of following he (Pawan) has,” says the Khuda Haafiz (2020) actor.

On bonding with Singh, she says, “He was so sweet to spend time with me in the room even while his birthday bash was on at the hotel. I was like, ‘your party is on,’ but his hospitality was amazing. We had a long conversation. I saw a different side of him after spending time as co-contestants on the show. He is truly a power star!”