Actor Aahana Kumra’s perfect winter day in Lucknow: From Pawan Singh's birthday bash to Ganjing and Makkhan-Malai
Actor Aahana Kumra attends Bhojpuri icon Pawan Singh’s Lucknow birthday bash; bonds with Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda before going on a food spree in Hazratganj.
Actor Aahana Kumra made the most of her recent short trip to her hometown, Lucknow. She was there to attend the 40th birthday bash of her reality show co-participant and singer-Bhojpuri icon, Pawan Singh.
She also bonded with fellow actors Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda, who were also present at the celebrations.
“It was a very short trip, but I was able to make the most of it – reliving the days the four of us spent together on the show Rise and Fall. I was amazed to see the kind of following he (Pawan) has,” says the Khuda Haafiz (2020) actor.
On bonding with Singh, she says, “He was so sweet to spend time with me in the room even while his birthday bash was on at the hotel. I was like, ‘your party is on,’ but his hospitality was amazing. We had a long conversation. I saw a different side of him after spending time as co-contestants on the show. He is truly a power star!”
Although Aahana was in town for less than a day, she did not miss out on the local delights. “Lucknow aayen aur humara amazing khaana-pena na ho, aisa ho nahi sakta,” she says, adding, “I went down to Hazratganj and tasted Jalebi and the winter special Makkhan-Malai at Moti Mahal. Ganjing is a must-do, and I am happy I was able to make it – even if only for a short while!”
Amazed by the chilly winter conditions, she says, “This is what I miss about my Lucknow when I am in Mumbai. Last winter, I was able to stay for a long time and go on a shopping and food-tasting spree. This time too, I was itching to visit, and his (Pawan’s) birthday invite came at the perfect time. I made the most of it. I hope I am able to come again before the winter chill fades.”