With the shoot of her Marathi debut Gajra nearly wrapped, actor Adah Sharma reveals that the makers are already planning a multi-language pan-India release for the real-life-inspired drama. Adah Sharma

For Sharma, stepping into Marathi cinema is about the promise she made to her fans after her viral poem recitals on social media. “I had a choice between French and Marathi in school, and my father told me, ‘You live in India, so pick the Indian language. Also, I worked with a teacher on set to get the dialect and pronunciation right so it sounds authentic,” she shares. Recalling how school-day poems like Ek Hoti Idli and Ranichi Baug unexpectedly sparked her Marathi fan base during The Kerala Story, she adds, “Who knew an idli could give me such a strong Marathi following? Now that Gajra is almost complete and the makers are now planning to dub it into multiple languages.”

Usually candid on Instagram, Sharma deliberately kept her Ram Mandir visit off social media. “After The Kerala Story, I wondered how to take my performances to another level. Recently, I’ve shot for a film that has genuinely pushed me as an actor, so I wanted that moment at the Ram Temple without cameras, selfies or a crowd,” she shares.

Asked about her trick to going unnoticed, she shares it was a trusty disguise. “I do that quite often! My disguises are so good that I can sit for hours watching people, learning their mannerisms, and sneakily stealing ideas for my next performances. Occasionally, I like being the observer rather than the observed.” She adds that she hasn’t yet caught Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Known for constantly switching gears from playing a bold bar dancer in Sunflower and a cop in Bastar to sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Governor earlier this year Sharma insists, “Why should I choose between being emotional and being ridiculous when I can do both?” she quips, adding, “For everyone who loved 1920, I have something very exciting coming up in 2027 in the horror space, along with a solid dose of action once again.”

With just weeks left in 2026, Sharma has no plans to slow down. “Being on set doesn’t feel like work to me—it’s playtime with a camera, where you get to dress up as different people and occasionally get paid for it,” she signs off. “I’m ending the year with gratitude and entering 2027 ready to answer everyone who asks me, ‘Agli picture kab release hai?’”