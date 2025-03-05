Alexandra Daddario on shooting for Mayfair Witches while being pregnant: ‘You worry about everything’

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario has opened up about the challenges of filming for the second season of the American supernatural horror thriller series Mayfair Witches, while pregnant, particularly the physical and emotional demands of playing her character, Rowan Fielding. Alexandra recalled that the second season of the thriller drama series was shot in the sweltering heat and humidity of New Orleans, all while she was expecting her first child, a baby boy born in October 2024. Alexandra Daddario has shared the challenges of filming Mayfair Witches while pregnant

"You worry about everything," Alexandra admitted, reflecting on her pregnancy during filming. "There were some horror scenes where I was like, 'I don't know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!'" she added.

Now embracing motherhood, the actress enjoys her new life with relative privacy. "Oh, I'm so anonymous," she remarked, splitting her time between the east and west coasts with her husband, producer Andrew Form. However, she finds it odd when she is recognised in public or caught by photographers. "Sometimes something will take me by surprise that feels like an invasion of privacy. But only because I'm not prepared for it!" she said with a laugh.

During a recent interview with People magazine at New York Fashion Week, the 38-year-old, best known for her role in The White Lotus, spoke about how life has changed since becoming a mother. She revealed she was only attending one fashion show this season, as her baby was waiting at home. "Fashion Week is a breeze compared to a hungry little baby," she quipped.

Describing motherhood as "wonderful", Alexandra expressed gratitude for her experience so far. "I'm very lucky. He's a great baby," she said. Reflecting on the joy her son has brought into her life, she added, "He's just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid."