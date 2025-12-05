Alia Bhatt shares unseen pics from Raha’s third birthday, griha pravesh puja with Ranbir Kapoor in November dump

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is also a loving wife to husband Ranbir Kapoor and a doting mother to their daughter Raha. She’s fiercely protective of her family, but often shares sneak peeks from her happily ever after with fans on social media. Much to the delight of her and RK’s fans, today is one of those days. This morning, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her November, which includes unseen snaps from her darling daughter Raha’s third birthday and the family’s griha pravesh puja as they moved into their new house.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at their new home