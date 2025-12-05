Alia Bhatt shares unseen pics from Raha’s third birthday, griha pravesh puja with Ranbir Kapoor in November dump
Apart from being a celebrated actor, Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is also a loving wife to husband Ranbir Kapoor and a doting mother to their daughter Raha. She’s fiercely protective of her family, but often shares sneak peeks from her happily ever after with fans on social media. Much to the delight of her and RK’s fans, today is one of those days. This morning, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her November, which includes unseen snaps from her darling daughter Raha’s third birthday and the family’s griha pravesh puja as they moved into their new house.
This year, Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt, Raha and his mother Neetu Kapoor moved into their new home — a six-storey mansion named Krishna Raj, built on the site of Ranbir’s grandmother’s old house. For what looks like the griha pravesh puja, RK opted for a white kurta pajama whereas Alia looked stunning in a gold saree. In a candid snap, Alia and Neetu can be seen sharing a hug in front of Rishi Kapoor’s photograph, while in another picture Ranbir is bowing down with his hands folded, paying respects to his late superstar father. The photo dump also includes cute pictures of Raha’s third birthday, where the birthday girl and her mother Alia decided to twin in pink outfits.
Alia’s November photo dump further features a group picture with her girlfriends at Raha’s birthday, a mirror selfie in her pickle ball outfit, a snap of Mahesh Bhatt clicking Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, Raha’s beautiful floral themed birthday cake, sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday menu, and the most adorable click of Raha’s arms around daddy dearest Ranbir. In the caption below, Alia shared, “november 2025… you were a month & a half ✨🌻☀️🌼💛.” Well, we wish them love and joy as we wait for Alia’s December photo dump.