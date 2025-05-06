Avneet Kaur at GT vs MI match sparks memefest post Virat Kohli's mistaken 'like'; Netizens say she is Rohit Sharma fan

The internet can’t seem to get enough of Avneet Kaur. After trending for days due to the accidental Instagram interaction involving cricketer Virat Kohli, her appearance at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night for the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has once again stirred the pot online. Picture of Avneet Kaur in the stands during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans has gone viral

While Bollywood and TV celebrities are a common sight at IPL games, especially at the Wankhede, Avneet’s presence stood out—and not just for her outfit or photos.

The buzz began earlier this week when fans noticed that Virat’s official handle had liked a post by Avneet. The like was soon removed, but not before screenshots went viral. The incident led to widespread speculation, prompting Kohli to issue a rare clarification via Instagram Stories, calling the interaction unintentional. "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it,” he wrote.

The internet didn’t quite buy it, and the chatter grew louder when singer Rahul Vaidya posted a series of Instagram Stories mocking Virat’s explanation. In one clip, he joked that if more posts end up getting liked, it’s not him but the Instagram algorithm doing it. Rahul later claimed that Virat had blocked him, cheekily adding, “That too might be a glitch.”

With that background, Avneet showing up for a match featuring GT captain Shubman Gill—someone she’s previously been seen with in group settings—only added fuel to the fire. Some fans guessed she’s a Rohit Sharma loyalist, while others linked her presence to Shubman. Regardless, social media lit up once again.

Amid the chaos, Avneet has remained tight-lipped, offering no statements. But her digital footprint tells a different story—her Instagram following has soared from 30 million to 31.8 million in just days. Reports also claim she’s bagged 12 new brand deals, with her per-post rate jumping to ₹2.6 lakh.

What began as a supposed glitch has now evolved into a full-blown media moment—one that shows no signs of slowing down.