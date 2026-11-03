Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reflects on his journey : My comeback is guided by divine grace

For actor Rajat Bedi, the month has been all about divine blessings and professional validation, his recent trip to temples in UP was ‘a perfect blend of spiritual introspection after a career-defining comeback.’ Rajat Bedi during his temple run

Speaking to us the actor says, “I am left visibly transformed. This year has given me so much so I decided to take this spiritual calling and seek blessings at all the places I can reach.”

Reflecting on his time in the holy city, he describes seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras, “It was divine,” Bedi shares.

“This is the second time I have been at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras, and this time it was even more special because I got to spend time with Baba’s idol and have some me-time, alone time with Baba’s idol, and pray my heart out. It has never happened earlier like that, that I would get time to do Abhishek and wash Baba’s idol, so truly blessed. It was an extraordinary experience.”

The spiritual journey extended to Vidyanchal temple in Mirzapur, explaining how this unplanned visit came to be, he shares that he was invited to the region for an event. “It was never planned,” he admits. “You know, jab tak mata ka bulawa nahi aaye aap wahan nahi jaa sakte. I was blessed to be invited to Mirzapur as a celebrity guest, so the organisers took me to Vidyanchal temple. They made me have a heartwhelming darshan and I was in front of Mata’s idol. I was so fortunate that I was allowed to touch her feet and take her blessings. So sab hota chala gaya”

His UP visit would have been incomplete without savouring the local flavours, particularly the famous Banarasi Paan and authentic Bhati Choka, he notes that it was an unforgettable experience. “Yes! How can you miss the Banarasi Paan when you go to Banaras? It was outstanding. I don’t think in Bombay or anywhere in the world you can get that flavour, that ‘yum.’ It was just extraordinary.” As for the authentic Bhati Choka he discovered, he added, “It was delicious. It was crazy. It’s now that you’ve reminded me, I think I’m going to order it over here. Somebody has to send Bhati Choka to me because it is so tasty. A lot of ghee, but it’s extraordinary!”

The trip underscored the broader transformation in his life as he enjoys a professional resurgence, on overwhelming fan love and global response to his comeback after years away, he reflects, “I am, I can’t believe what’s happening it’s unbelievable. I am amazed when people, especially the younger lot, recognise me, when they want pictures and autographs. There are crowds now. I look at everyone and think, ‘Wow, is this really happening to me?’ This is again a blessing. I’ve done so much work earlier but never got the recognition. But the tables have turned, and I got everything in one project that I didn’t get in the last 40-50 projects. It’s very heartwarming.”

Elaborating on his last project directed by Aryan Khan, he notes how the collaboration exceeded all expectations. “Working with Aryan was a lot of fun because he is so funny; he is a gem by heart,” Rajat reveals. “People think he doesn’t smile, but he is a blast to work with on set. He is very demanding as a director because he is very particular and very sure of what he wants. To work with him was mind-blowing. It’s my comeback, and it’s his first, so it’ll go down in history. I feel very blessed.”

Recalling what went through his mind when Aryan Khan personally reached out to discuss the role, he shares how the director’s conviction immediately sold him on the project. “I was shocked, excited, ecstatic, and humbled,” he recalls. “What really touched my heart was when he told me, ‘Sir, I’ve written this role for you, but it’s okay even if you don’t want to do it. But remember one thing—if you don’t do this role, nobody else is going to be doing it. I will not make this arc in the show if you’re not going to do it.’ I felt extremely special and I was sold immediately. I didn’t need to hear anything else. After working with him, my love for him has grown, and I’m hoping part two will come with a bang again.”