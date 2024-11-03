Menu Explore
Bhai Dooj special| I get emotional and protective about my brother: Nia Sharma

ByKavita Awaasthi
Nov 03, 2024 02:06 PM IST

On Bhai Dooj, Nia Sharma talks about how her bond with her brother Vinay Sharma has grown over the years and shares celebration plans

This year, actor Nia Sharma will have to settle for a virtual Bhai Dooj celebration as her brother Vinay Sharma, a Bengaluru-based IT professional, had only recently visited Mumbai to ring in her birthday “in a grand way”.

Nia Sharma with her brother Vinay Sharma
Nia Sharma with her brother Vinay Sharma

She says, “He often surprises me with gifts; we don’t need an occasion to gift each other. We have a small ritual on Bhai Dooj, wherein teeka hota hai, and I give him one nariyal and lots of fruits.”

Talking about their relationship, the actor shares, “I am four years younger than him, and growing up, we were two lunatics trying to kill each other. But then, life happened, and things were tough. He took care of me like a father and became the pillar of our family. He has made up for the years and the silly, stupid fights we used to have.”

Nia Sharma calls her bond with Vinay “super strong”: “Today, he is calmer and more emotionally vulnerable than me. In fact, over the last one year, he has had some health issues, and that has made me more loving towards him. I think I grew closer to him then. I get very emotional and protective about my brother. Thankfully, he’s doing great now.”

