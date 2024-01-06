Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Milind Gunaji: ‘I don’t want to do too much work... bas accha kaam karna hai’

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) actor Milind Gunaji does not believe in taking up too many projects. After completing three decades in the industry, Gunaji prefers doing selective work. Milind Gunaji during his visit to Lucknow recently(Deep Saxena/HT)

“I had been working on my own sweet will as acting is not the only thing I do. I’m part of projects which include both big banner films as well as small budget ones because I work across genres. After 30 years of work, I don’t want to take up too many projects... bas accha kaam karna hai!” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

The Fareb (1993) and Virasat (1997) actor adds, “I am a mechanical engineer and was pursuing a career in sports but by default became an actor with Govind Nehlani’s Droh Kaal (1993). It all started with modelling that I still enjoy being a part of. I am also a photographer, have authored twelve books and won state award. That’s the reason you won’t find me everywhere!”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that was largely shot on Lucknow outskirts (Mehmudabad Fort), did a lot of good for him. “Not just me, the film did very well for the industry that was reeling under pandemic crisis. Besides, with OTT boom, the good thing that happened is that senior actors are getting too many opportunities and are in limelight. Previously they were sort of strugglers as it was tough to get a big screen project but now with OTT, opportunities are many for artistes of all age groups. Technology-wise too things have changed a lot, but senior actors are adapting themselves to the new scenario,” he shares.

After OTT series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022), he will be seen in series Reth where he plays a don.

“I have completed film Main with actor Amit Sadh, my son (Abhishek Gunaji) is making his directorial debut with Marathi film Ravan Calling where I am doing a central character, I have worked in Love Karu Ya Shaadi that was shot in Lucknow and two more projects which I am not allowed to talk about,” says the 62-year-old actor as he signs off.