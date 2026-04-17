Bhuvan Bam on Bollywood debut with Kuku Ki Kundali: I could’ve never imagined myself as a romantic lead

Bhuvan Bam dabbled into acting with the web series Dhindora and followed it with two seasons of Taaza Khabar, after making a mark as a content creator on social media. Now, he is set to venture into another territory as the actor will make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Kuku Ki Kundali this year, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and directed by Sharan Sharma. The film was officially announced last month, and Bhuvan Bam is excited for this new journey. Bhuvan Bam (Photo: Instagram)

“The dream I saw in my Malviya Nagar home in Delhi, that becoming a reality is a personal milestone. We have done a schedule of over a month, and that’s when I realised that the game of perception for the industry is only from the outside. Internally, everyone is there to prove themselves and make a great film. When you become a part of the system, you realise things are not the same as they are portrayed,” he says. Bhuvan adds that he is already feeling the excitement to see himself on the 70mm screen with Kuku Ki Kundali. “Yes, there are jitters as I have waited for this moment my whole life. But the feeling hasn’t completely sunk in yet,” he says.

While he is known for his comedy, Bhuvan is finding it unique to experience the working of a full Bollywood masala film, especially the song and dance sequences. “It’s my first time, so I am excited for it. If I had myself written something like it, I couldn’t have imagined myself doing it all. I never imagined myself being a romantic lead, but when you do it, you realise your potential,” he says.