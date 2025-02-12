Brad Pitt shows off his tattoos as he goes shirtless in new teaser for F1

In the latest teaser for the upcoming Hollywood film F1, Brad Pitt, at 61, offered fans an intimate glimpse of his extensive tattoo collection. The 41-second clip features Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver, reclining shirtless on a sofa, revealing a series of intricate designs that span his chest, abdomen, and arms. Among these are several tributes to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, including her birth date inscribed in Khmer script on his lower abdomen—a nod to Cambodia, where their son Maddox was born. Brad Pitt can be seen showing off his tattoos in the new teaser for F1

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, delves into the high-octane world of Formula One racing. Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, a former racing champion who returns to the circuit to mentor a promising rookie, played by Damson Idris. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies. Notably, seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton serves as a producer, ensuring the film's authentic portrayal of the sport.

The teaser, set to the pulsating rhythm of British rock band Queen's iconic hit We Will Rock You, offers a glimpse into the film's adrenaline-fueled narrative. Pitt's character is heard instructing his engineer, portrayed by Condon, to "build a car for battle," to which she responds, "How do I make that safe?" Hayes retorts, "Who said it had to be safe?" This exchange underscores the film's exploration of the perilous and competitive nature of professional racing.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Pitt's personal life has been a focal point of media attention, particularly his relationship with Angelina Jolie. The couple, once dubbed Brangelina, were together for 12 years and share six children. Their union, however, faced challenges, leading to a protracted legal battle that spanned over eight years. In December 2024, they finalised their divorce, bringing closure to a tumultuous chapter in their lives.